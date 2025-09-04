MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The number of countries recognizing the Donetsk People's Republic, the Lugansk People’s Republic, and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions will continue to rise, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said.

"We are confident that the number of countries that will recognize the Donbass, Kherson, and Zaporozhye regions as Russian regions will grow, as truth and legitimacy are on our side," the senior Russian diplomat told the New Regions of Russia magazine in an interview.

According to Galuzin, the fact that the overwhelming majority of residents in the four regions voted to join Russia is what really matters. "The outcome of referendums on accession to the Russian Federation, held in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions in September 2022, speaks for itself," he argued. "The 2022 vote was held in full compliance with international law," the diplomat insisted.

So far, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), Nicaragua, Abkhazia, and South Ossetia have recognized the accession of four new regions to Russia.