Trump recognizes catastrophic role the US played in Ukraine — diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is aware of the catastrophic role that the US played in the tragic situation around Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"I have a feeling - again it is my personal view - he [Trump] is somehow aware of the catastrophic role the United States played in this tragedy. I think, we need to evaluate and treat these statements by the US President in favor of a peaceful settlement with great attention and focus. This is important. For the United States in recent decades, in fact, this is unprecedented," the diplomat said.

Zakharova noted that she finds "superficial, shallow and sometimes derogatory attitude towards his [Trump's] statements regarding the need to resolve the situation in Ukraine extremely short-sighted and misguided."

"And this is me who is telling you this - a person who loves both sarcasm and humor, and often uses it in public work. But look at the situation. The man who was himself on the verge, on the border between life and death. There was an assassination attempt, this bullet that actually flew past his temple - it seems to me - drew a line under what is truly part of a political show and real values," she said.

"If a person who has found a second life - and he talks about it this way, he really did get a second chance, he survived this situation - constantly talks about the need to resolve the situation in Ukraine, a country he has no border with, and he personally has little in common by roots, kinship, blood, culture - this means that he really wants to become part of the settlement process," Zakharova said, adding that this is "her personal opinion."

Commenting on the discussion around Trump's statements, the diplomat noted that she sees "a lot of sarcasm."

"He is a prominent political figure with his own manner of conducting discussions. In many ways, he created, one might say, his own culture of existence in politics. Many things did not exist before him. There were some individual features. But the way he presented it, he definitely created his own culture of doing politics, both inside the United States of America and outside. This is neither good nor bad. That’s a fact, this is such a phenomenon," she pointed out.

