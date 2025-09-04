VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia saved Germany once in the past, but now, the German people need to wake up and rescue themselves, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS.

The diplomat recalled that a German reporter once asked her when Russia would wake the Germans up. "I said: 'You know, I’ve thought about it a lot, and it’s surprising to hear this question from you. We – our predecessors, our fathers, grandfathers and great–grandfathers – once woke the Germans up and saved them from themselves,'" Zakharova noted on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

According to her, "if Nazism once again captures people’s minds in Germany and is granted the right to grow, then Germany’s prosperity – not just its status as a leading power but mere prosperity – and the German people’s future are out of the question." "This is like a grenade of self-destruction with the pin pulled out," Zakharova added.

In the diplomat’s view, "in suspended animation, the Germans have unfortunately missed the signs of the fatal disease of Nazism." "Our people once sacrificed numerous lives to save Germany from this virus," she stressed, adding: "The second time, they should act themselves because this is a situation where nations either reach another level of development – not better or worse, just different – or cease to exist."

