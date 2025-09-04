Attempts to contain Russia in Arctic negatively impact global economy — Foreign Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Efforts by certain Western countries to contain Russia in the Arctic are having negative consequences for the global economy, Director of the Department for Pan-European Cooperation at the Russian Foreign Ministry Vladislav Maslennikov said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The reckless efforts by some [Western] states to contain Russia in the Arctic, including through the endless imposition of illegitimate sanctions on our economic operators and their foreign partners, are having very negative consequences for the entire global economy," the diplomat said.

He noted that international project cooperation in the North, emergency response and disaster mitigation, fisheries, environmental protection, and scientific research are all affected. "Practically all areas important for the development of the Arctic," he emphasized.

Maslennikov also drew attention to the deteriorating political climate in the Arctic. "Where there was previously an understanding among Arctic nations that the region is a territory of cooperation and peace, it is now evident that the North is experiencing a sharp rise in overall geopolitical tension. Western countries and NATO continue active military operations in high latitudes, expand military infrastructure, and increase the number of coalition exercises," the diplomat stated.

