Russian Foreign Ministry listed delegation priorities for UN General Assembly

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova highlighted priority topics for the Russian delegation during the high-level week of the UN General Assembly at the briefing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

The 80th jubilee session of the UN General Assembly will open on September 9, the diplomat said.

"The Russian delegation during the high-level week, and it will be held from September 23 to 29, will be headed by Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov," Zakharova said. "Our Russian delegation will focus during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on solving tasks of strengthening fundamentals of fair multipolarity, restoring the central coordination role of the United Nations as the link mechanism of regulation of the world policy in solving global problems, promoting Russian approaches to the settlement in Ukraine, and opposing neo-colonial practices of the West," she stressed.