Russian Foreign Ministry listed delegation priorities for UN General Assembly

Russian delegation will focus on solving tasks of strengthening fundamentals of fair multipolarity, promoting Russian approaches to the settlement in Ukraine, and opposing neo-colonial practices of the West, Maria Zakharova emphasized

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova highlighted priority topics for the Russian delegation during the high-level week of the UN General Assembly at the briefing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

The 80th jubilee session of the UN General Assembly will open on September 9, the diplomat said.

"The Russian delegation during the high-level week, and it will be held from September 23 to 29, will be headed by Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov," Zakharova said. "Our Russian delegation will focus during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on solving tasks of strengthening fundamentals of fair multipolarity, restoring the central coordination role of the United Nations as the link mechanism of regulation of the world policy in solving global problems, promoting Russian approaches to the settlement in Ukraine, and opposing neo-colonial practices of the West," she stressed.

Maria Zakharova
Five Ukrainian drones destroyed in Rostov Region
Drones were destroyed by air defenses on duty
Putin calls Xi Jinping’s initiative on global governance important, timely
According to the Russian leader, this initiative is aimed at positive cooperation between the countries that gathered for the summit in China and potential partners among those states that are currently unwilling to engage in partnerships
EU needs to cooperate in Russia for building common security architecture
According to Herbert Kickl, the head of the Freedom Party of Austria, EU countries should focus on what is common for Russia and Europe, which may help to reach mutual understanding contrary to all the differences
International research center to be created in Svalbard — minister
Main areas of research are in the sphere of geophysics, including studies of atmosphere, hydrosphere and cryosphere, ecology, biology, paleogeography and polar medicine, Russian Minister of Far East Development Alexey Chekunkov noted
At least 15 people die in funicular derailment in Lisbon — CNN Portugal
18 people were injured, five of them are in serious condition, the ambulance service said
Deflation in Russia equals 0.08% from August 26 to September 1 — Rosstat
Consumer prices in Russia lost 0.01% since the beginning of September
Japan concerned new world order led by Russia, China may be emerging — agency
The Japanese MFA stressed it would monitor how the situation develops and how it may impact the international community
West uses Ukraine conflict as pretext for economic war, Putin says
The Russian president noted that the issue of US sanctions against other countries had been hardly discussed at the SCO summit
Contours of multipolar world emerging, no role for new hegemons in it — Putin
The Russian leader noted that the formation of new dominants within the framework of a multipolar world is not considered within the framework of the SCO and BRICS
Russia among top ten countries by cryptocurrency use
The top ten countries also include Brazil, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, the United States, Ukraine, and the Philippines
US ready to provide Poland with additional security guarantees — Nawrocki
The Polish leader did not specify what exactly, besides increasing the American military presence in the country, would be included in these guarantees
Houthis report attacking Israeli General Staff headquarters
According to the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Sarea, Ben Gurion Airport, the seaport of Ashdod, and a power plant in Tel Aviv were also struck
NATO expansion and response to attacks on energy sites: what Putin told Fico
The Slovak PM compared the European Union to a "toad on the bottom of a well," which sees nothing around it
Humanity again has to choose between peace and war — Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed that the people of China follow the path of peaceful development
Coalition of Willing only ‘theoretical' at this point, Zelensky admits
A meeting of the coalition countries will be held in Paris on September 4
Macron says Europe finishes preparation of security guarantees for Ukraine
The French president said that 35 countries are participating in the Coalition of the Willing to provide assistance to Kiev
Putin calls Beijing parade 'brilliant'
The Russian leader emphasized that the event was held at a high level
Trump instructs Pentagon to prepare US armed forces for deterring Russia, China — Hegseth
The Pentagon chief emphasized that the US does not seek conflict but being prepared for conflict prevents it and ensures that "the American people in the homeland are safe"
INTERVIEW: Russia’s H1 tourist flow to North Korea up 60% — Natural Resources Ministry
Alexander Kozlov explained the rise by the launch of direct flights between Moscow and Pyongyang this summer, the first in 77 years
Slovak PM Fico sad that no other EU leaders came to celebrations in China
"If anyone was isolated today, it was the EU," Robert Fico stressed
Bolshoi Theater of Russia to open jubilee season
Valery Gergiev will be at the conductor’s stand, the press service of the theater informed
Special operation began due to crumbling post-WWII order — Medvedev
The politician emphasized that, unlike many other countries, Russia continues to remember the lessons of World War II vividly
Unipolar world unjust, says Putin
A multipolar world where all countries are treated as equals would correct that situation, Russian President stressed
Kremlin aide dismisses idea of leaders of Russia, China, North Korea conspiring against US
Yury Ushakov noted that "everybody understands the role the United States, the Trump administration, and President Trump personally are playing in today’s global narratives,"
Putin invites North Korean leader to visit Russia
Kim Jong Un wished Vladimir Putin good health and success in his work
Transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine to harm entire global economy — Putin
"Those who are smarter do not want to take Russia’s frozen assets," the Russian leader noted
Russian President Putin to hold press conference in Beijing
In addition to participating in general events in China, the Russian leader held a number of bilateral meetings
Flightradar refutes reports about GPS system failure in von der Leyen’s plane
The Financial Times reported earlier that the GPS system of her plane failed when it was flying to Bulgaria
IN BRIEF: What is known about Beijing parade
Vladimir Putin and other leaders attended a formal reception at the Grand Banquet Hall of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War
Russia eyeing joint Arctic projects with China, US — Dmitriev
"We see that projects should not be divided there into Russian-Chinese or Russian-US," Kirill Dmitriev noted
Global financial, economic order to be destroyed if West steals Russian reserves — Putin
"Alliances are already being created in many countries around the world that are trying to implement their own plans for economic development within individual regions," the Russian leader noted
Servicemen in special military op want to see Russia achieve all its goals — Putin
"The best way to get there certainly, is peacefully, by peaceful means," the Russian president said
US administration not having immediate plan to send National Guard to Chicago
At the same time, according to JD Vance, the President of the US has the legal authority to protect American citizens, whether that's in Chicago or Washington
First LED screens of Sino-Russian make to be produced in 2026
According to Pyotr Chiryaev, CEO of Extra Cinema, the screen price will be competetive with the price of top DCI projectors for large halls
Ministry to allocate $388 mln for currency, gold sales from September 5 to October 6
Daily sales of foreign currency and gold will equal 1.4 bln rubles
China may increase exports to Russia amid US sanctions pressure — newspaper
As the publication points out, Russians need consumer goods, home electronics and equipment that are difficult to import to the country from the West due to trade sanctions, while China produces goods that are in demand in Russia
Putin to discuss Far East development
The Russian President will talk separately to Deputy Prime Minister - Presidential Plenipotentiary in the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev and head of the Primorsky Region Oleg Kozhemyako
Lavrov to take part in Russia-GCC meeting in Sochi on September 11
A plenary session and the discussion of the whole complex of bilateral relations between Russia and countries of the region are planned, Official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova noted
Putin says US President Trump asked him to hold meeting with Zelensky
The Russian president said that he would invite Vladimir Zelensky to Moscow if the latter was ready for a meeting
Ukraine against Putin-Zelensky meeting in Moscow
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga stated that such proposals were "knowingly unacceptable"
Russia's among the world's four largest countries in terms of purchasing parity — Putin
The Russian president also noted that such indicators "do not mean that someone should dominate in the political or any other area, including security"
Meeting with Zelensky in his current capacity is ‘path to nowhere’ — Putin
The Russian president noted that in recent years, the powers of some members of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine have expired
Russia, Vietnam share relations of fraternal mutual assistance — Putin
The Russian leader extended his congratulations to Vietnam on the 80th anniversary of its declaration of independence, which was commemorated the day prior
Russia will never tolerate careless attitude to its interests — Putin
The collective West is currently trying to "shirk responsibility" for the Ukrainian conflict, the Russian leader emphasized
Death toll in terrorist attack in southwestern Pakistan up to 15 — TV
According to the report, eight of the 38 injured individuals are receiving treatment at medical facilities
Radiohead rock band to play first concerts over seven years
The first performances will be at the Movistar Arena in Madrid from November 4 to 8
Power of Siberia 2 to be the largest project in gas industry — Gazprom
Issues related to financing of gas pipeline construction and commercial terms of supplies will be discussed and updated now, CEO of the Russian gas holding Gazprom Alexey Miller added
Earthquake with 6.0 magnitude occurred near Aleutian Islands
The epicenter was located 1,547 km to the south of the city of Anchorage in Alaska, with the population of about 298,000 people
More than 12,9 mln vehicles connected to ERA-GLONASS system
"We have also started connected civilian drones, robotic heavy haulers and unmanned surface vehicles to the united identification system based on the ERA-GLONASS," CEO of GLONASS company Alexey Raikevich said
Aeroflot Group boost passenger traffic between Russia, China by 33% in 8M 2025
More than 653,000 people traveled from January to late August 2025 by Aeroflot flights to destinations in China and back, which is three times more than in the like period of 2024
French President Macron’s approval rating hits record low — survey
80 percent of the polled respondents do not trust the French leader
Upgraded Pevek port on Chukotka may extend navigation term — governor
Nowadays, navigation continues for 115 days
Russia, Pakistan working to launch direct flights — Transport Ministry
In October, a test train from Karachi to Moscow and Minsk will be launched
Russian forces repel Ukrainian saboteurs’ attempt to enter Serebryanka in DPR — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Ukrainian troops have significantly increased the number of attempts to infiltrate Serebryanka over the past few weeks
Trump refutes claims of not taking any action against Russia
The US leader criticized India for always purchasing most of its military equipment from Russia and being the largest buyer of Russian energy along with China
Putin, Kim Jong Un hold bilateral meeting
Both leaders were guests of honor at the 80th anniversary celebrations of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War
Kiev loses 1,300 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that Battlegroup Center took up more favorable lines and positions, with their actions resulting in the loss of seven Ukrainian armored combat vehicles, three cars, and an artillery gun
Back in 2022, Russia urged Ukraine to withdraw its troops from Donbass — Putin
After Russia, at the insistent calls of its Western European colleagues, withdrew Russian troops from Kiev, the situation immediately changed, the Russian president said
Russia, same as US, has trade imbalances, manages to resolve those issues — Putin
There are problems and imbalances in world trade, the Russian president said, adding that it is necessary to develop possible solutions to them through negotiations
Russia-China-Iran-DPRK leader gathering 'direct challenge' to world order — Kallas
"These are realities that Europe needs to confront," the EU foreign policy chief said
Putin jokes: being alive already means doing well
The Russian president showed wit and humor replying to a "not particularly pleasant question," as the Slovak prime minister put it
Houthis say attack Israel with rockets second time in day
The missile forces of the Yemeni armed forces conducted a military operation with a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, Yahya Saree, a representative of the rebels’ army, said
Lavrov is no longer chain-smoker, says spokeswoman
Sergey Lavrov has cut down on smoking to literally a couple of cigarettes a day, Maria Zakharova says
IAEA experts to leave Zaporozhye nuclear plant in due time — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister stressed that shelling of the nuclear plant by Ukrainians created a real threat of a large-scale nuclear catastrophe
Zelensky talks, Kiev's army running on fumes, Power of Siberia-2: what Putin said in China
The results of the visit to China and the SCO summit are "very positive", the Russian leader stated
Trump should look for conspiracies within US itself — senior Russian legislator
The US President accused the leaders of China, Russia and the DPRK of allegedly conspiring against the United States of America while in Beijing
Russian servicemen stationed in central Kupyansk — Defense Ministry
According to the report, units of the Battlegroup West are continuing offensive operations
White House clarifies Trump intends to call Zelensky, not Putin
This conversation is expected to take place on September 4
Trump demands Hamas release all hostages
The US President did not explain exactly what changes would follow, but was apparently talking about the prospects of a cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip
Denmark actively promoting escalation of Ukraine conflict — Russian envoy
"If Ukraine produces rocket fuel for cruise missiles on Danish soil, it will become increasingly difficult not to view Denmark as a direct participant in the conflict," Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin stated
NATO facilities in Finland to be legitimate targets in case of conflict — Russian general
On September 1, the Finnish Defense Ministry announced that the NATO Multi-Corps Land Component Command for Northern Europe, based 200 kilometers from the Russian border, has officially begun operations
Russia completes creation of Mozhayets-6 satellite from orbital ‘squadron’
The Mozhayets satellites were designed and created by the A.F. Mozhaisky Military Space Academy together with enterprises of the rocket and space industry
Russia, China train underwater cohesion at naval drills
At the joint exercise of the Russian and Chinese Navies the submarines in a submerged position and in the Pacific Ocean trained underwater coherence in combat missions
Trump accuses Venezuela of not doing enough to curb drug trafficking
US President was commenting on the US’ destruction of a boat on which, according to the US government, a shipment of drugs was being transported in the southern Caribbean
European leaders, Zelensky to call Trump on September 4 — AFP
According to the agency, the conversation is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Moscow time after a meeting of the Coalition of Willing
Putin takes seat next to Xi Jinping during Beijing parade
Apart from them, the heads of states and governments from over 20 countries are attending
Eastern Economic Forum to discuss shift of global business activity to Asia-Pacific
Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on September 5
Explosion rips through southwestern Damascus, area cordoned off by security forces — TV
According to preliminary data, a car belonging to a journalist was blown up
T Plus sees advantages in construction advance payment mechanism
According to Pavel Snikkars, this mechanism is seriously discussed at the moment and the company sees upsides in advance payments for construction of new facilities under the high key rate
North Korea's role in Kursk, ties with Russia: Putin's remarks at meeting with Kim Jong Un
The Russian president thanked North Korea for its contribution to the fight against neo-Nazism
Several dozens of credit institutions may leave market — expert
As a result, the concentration of assets in the top banks will continue growing
Kiev loses at least 11,000 soldiers killed, wounded per month — security forces
The source added that it is not known where the Ukrainian volunteer got such figures from, because over the past week, 35 Ukrainian soldiers were officially confirmed dead in Vinnytsa
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions
Falling drone debris damaged an apartment building and three private houses, as well as four cars, in the city of Bryansk, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said
UK blacklists Movement of the First, Akhmat Kadyrov fund
In total, the UK's anti-Russian sanctions list now includes 1,808 individuals, and 498 legal entities
T Plus not ruling out geographic expansion to Far East
CEO of the Russian energy company Pavel Snikkars emphasized that Far East is a promising direction in terms of economic and power consumption growth
West should not expect favorable trade with Russia in future — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the initiators of the sanctions have lost credibility
Russian embassy calls on London to refrain from unfounded accusations of child abduction
The children's lives were saved thanks to an urgently organized evacuation from the war zone, the Russian Embassy in London stated
Putin says never ruled out possibility of meeting with Zelensky
Russian President agreed that, according to Ukrainian law, elections cannot be held under martial law
Shortfall in Russia’s extra oil and gas budget revenues to total $259 mln in September
In August, the shortfall in additional oil and gas budget revenues totaled 10.5 bln rubles
Nuclear triad, drones and new aircraft: China stages military parade
Beijing’s unveiling of its land-, sea- and air-based forces as part of its nuclear triad turned out to be a real global debut
Putin rejects idea of ‘security guarantees for Ukraine in exchange for territories’
Russia proceeds from the fact that any country should have security guarantees, including Ukraine, the Russian leader said
Ukraine's state budget expenditures exceed revenues by $25 bln in eight months
During this time, Ukraine used 2.5 trillion hryvnia from the general fund of the state budget whereas its own revenues amounted to 1.45 trillion hryvnia
Press review: Russia, China unveil major gas project as Trump sends warships to Venezuela
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 3rd
North Korea to support Russia in protecting its sovereignty, territorial integrity
Pyongyang considers it the brotherly debt and stays committed to performance of the interstate treaty between DPRK and Russia, Kim Jong Un noted
Trump reposts photo of himself with caption ‘Nothing can stop what is coming’
In the image, the president stands against a backdrop of the Earth, he raises his arms and looks up
Israel slams Hamas’ statement on hostages as 'propaganda'
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on the Hamas disarmament and the Gaza Strip demilitarization
Hamas ready to release all hostages in comprehensive deal
This agreement must also include the cessation of war in Gaza and the withdrawal of Israeli troops, the Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas noted
Israeli hostages in Gaza may die if military operation expands — Hamas
The number of hostages still alive has not been specified
