Lavrov to take part in Russia-GCC meeting in Sochi on September 11

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the eighth round of the Russia - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) strategic dialogue in Sochi on September 11, Official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at the briefing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in the eighth round of the Russia - Gulf Cooperation Council strategic dialogue on September 11 in Sochi," Zakharova said.

A plenary session and the discussion of the whole complex of bilateral relations between Russia and countries of the region are planned, she added.