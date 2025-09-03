Putin to discuss Far East development

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin starts his work in Vladivostok, where he will traditionally take part in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) and related events.

The head of state will chair a meeting dedicated to development of the fuel and energy sector of the Far East today. In particular, issues of electric power generation will be discussed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

A series of bilateral meetings is expected. Putin will talk separately to Deputy Prime Minister - Presidential Plenipotentiary in the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev and head of the Primorsky Region Oleg Kozhemyako. Communications with heads of other regions may take place.

"Vladimir Putin will traditionally focus his attention during the trip to Far East development prospects," the Kremlin’s press service said.

An interactive presentation on the region’s growth results will be shown to the head of state when visiting the branch of the Rossiya National Center. Putin will then remotely inaugurate new plants and transport facilities.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.