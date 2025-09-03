Russian, Indonesian leaders agree to boost economic cooperation — Reuters

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto agreed to strengthen economic cooperation at a brief meeting in Beijing, Reuters reported, citing the Indonesian leader’s office.

While the two leaders chose not to hold a larger meeting in China on the sidelines of festive events marking the 80th anniversary of the Chinese Victory over Japanese Aggression and the end of WWII, as a TASS correspondent reported earlier, they had an opportunity to talk during open activities.

Putin and Prabowo last met in June when the Indonesian leader attended the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). On the sidelines of that event on June 19, Putin and Prabowo approved a declaration on strategic partnership between the two countries spanning all spheres of bilateral cooperation. The two sides expressed their intentions to deepen relations for the sake of peace, stability and wellbeing of their peoples, while sticking to principles of the UN Charter and sustainability goals. Their partnership is based on previously signed agreements, including the 2003 declaration and the results of two rounds of talks in 2016 and 2022.