Putin reaffirms his relations with China’s Xi are quite good

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed he maintains good relations with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, a TASS correspondent reported.

A participant in a meeting with descendants of Soviet marshals attended by Putin praised his relationship with China’s Xi. "Indeed, it lies at the foundation of global politics," he said.

"That’s true," Putin responded.

For his part, the Russian head of state highlighted the major contribution made by the ancestors of those present at the meeting to laying the foundation for their present-day friendship.