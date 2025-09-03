Serbia not responsible for tensions in Balkans, Kremlin spokesman says

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Serbia is not the source of tensions in the Balkans, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on the agenda of a meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia.

"Our relations are multifaceted, and there are many specific issues on the agenda. It’s about cooperation in the energy sector, in the field of culture, student exchanges and so on. And of course, it’s about our interaction with regard to regional tensions, which are not caused by Serbia," he noted.

According to Peskov, "meetings with Vucic usually take place in a friendly atmosphere and are always quite substantial."

When asked if there was any good news about the gas industry, the Kremlin spokesman pointed out that "when it comes to Serbia, there is always a good agreement." "It’s our good partner and dear friend," Peskov concluded.