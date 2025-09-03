Ukraine launches eight attacks on Belgorod Region using nearly 80 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, September 3. /TASS/. Over the past day, the Ukrainian army carried out eight attacks on the Belgorod Region and launched 79 UAVs, with the heaviest damage reported in the Shebekinsky district, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov’s Telegram channel.

"In the Shebekinsky district, the town of Shebekino and the villages of Voznesenovka, Krasnaya Polyana, Murom, and Novaya Tavolzhanka were targeted in four separate attacks involving 18 rounds of ammunition. Twelve drones were also launched in the area, eight of which were intercepted and destroyed. The number of people injured in Novaya Tavolzhanka has risen to four - one more man sought medical assistance (after earlier reports indicated three victims - TASS). Like another injured individual, he will receive outpatient treatment, while two others were hospitalized," Gladkov wrote.

In Novaya Tavolzhanka, three private homes, a car, and several outbuildings were damaged by shelling. In Murom, a private house and two farm buildings were destroyed by fire, with additional damage reported to a house, an agricultural enterprise warehouse, and a power line.

Three civilians were injured in the village of Proletarskoye in the Rakityansky district. After receiving necessary medical care, they will continue outpatient treatment. A social facility and two vehicles were damaged in the village. Elsewhere, three cars were harmed in the district center of Krasnaya Yaruga, a truck was hit in Ilek-Penkovka (Krasnoyaruzhsky district), and a private house was struck in Stepnoye. Over the past day, this municipality was attacked by 24 drones - three of which were shot down - and shelled twice with 10 projectiles.

In Grayvoron, two vehicles and a commercial facility were damaged. The municipal district came under fire twice, with six rounds launched, and was targeted in 15 UAV attacks. In the Valuysky district, a vehicle and a private house in Orekhovo were hit, along with one private house each in Tulyanka and Startsevo. Thirteen of the 21 drones attacking the municipality were destroyed.

In the Borisovsky district, a passenger car was damaged by a drone explosion in the village of Berezovka. In the Belgorod district, a private house and an outbuilding were struck in Nechayevka. The municipality was attacked by two drones, one of which was downed.