Putin’s China visit unmatched in scale of agreements — expert

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s current visit to China has marked an unparalleled level of diplomatic engagement, with a record number of agreements and strategic commitments, according to Alexey Maslov, director of the Institute of Asian and African Studies at Moscow State University, who shared his impressions with TASS.

"Firstly, this is the most significant visit in recent years, not only in terms of the volume of documents signed but also because of some very important shifts," Maslov stated during his appearance at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). He emphasized that, despite efforts to downplay its importance, the legally binding agreement on the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline represents a major breakthrough. While the project will evolve over the coming years, Maslov noted that it clearly brings Russia and China closer together.

He also stressed that during the visit, extensive discussions were held on establishing joint security frameworks, including cybersecurity and military security, underscoring the deepening strategic partnership.

"Russia and China have reached consensus on all major items on their agenda, which is extremely significant," Maslov added. Both nations are actively exploring new forms of global reorganization, noting that there is no need to dismantle existing institutions like the WTO or the UN. Instead, they require reform and strengthening of these international bodies.

Maslov pointed to the symbolic importance of Putin’s participation in the parade as an honorary guest, reinforcing the unity between the two countries. He further noted the emerging trilateral coordination among Russia, India, and China, viewing it as a revival of the long-standing idea of the RIC grouping — Russia, India, and China — which had been sidelined for decades. "This seems to be a return to some form of collaboration, particularly in trade and security spheres," Maslov observed. He also suggested that the countries might soon consider creating tariff-free zones or areas with reduced tariffs to facilitate economic integration.

Currently on a four-day visit to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Putin’s schedule has been packed with significant events. From August 31 to September 1, he participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin. On September 2, he held bilateral talks in Beijing, and on September 3, he attended celebrations commemorating the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II, serving as the guest of honor.

