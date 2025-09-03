Russia fighting for return of 23 Kursk Region residents held in Ukraine — ombudswoman

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russia is fighting for the return of 23 Kursk Region residents who were forcibly displaced by the Ukrainian military during the temporary occupation of border areas and remain in Ukraine, human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said.

"Another eight Kursk residents returned [during the last prisoner exchange in August], 23 remain there. We are fighting for them, and we will succeed in bringing them back," Moskalkova emphasized.

On August 24, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that 146 Russian servicemen had been returned from territory controlled by Kiev, in exchange for 146 Ukrainian prisoners of war. Eight Kursk residents were also returned.