Kremlin aide believes Trump’s 'conspiracy against US' remark was meant ironically

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s comment about an alleged conspiracy involving Russia, China and North Korea was intended ironically, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"I believe [Donald Trump] was being ironic when he said that those three allegedly 'conspire against the United States of America.' I must say that no one has been conspiring or plotting anything," the Kremlin aide stated.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump, commenting on the military parade in Beijing, asked the Chinese leader to say hello to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un for him. "Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America," he wrote on Truth Social.

A military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War was held today on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. Alongside Xi Jinping, Putin and Kim Jong Un, the heads of state and government from 24 other countries attended the event.