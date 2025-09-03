Russian forces repel Ukrainian saboteurs’ attempt to enter Serebryanka in DPR — expert

LUGANSK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian forces have eliminated a group of Ukrainian saboteurs who attempted to infiltrate Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"While conducting aerial reconnaissance on Tuesday evening, our fighters detected an eight-strong group of enemy saboteurs who attempted to breach our defense line west of Serebryanka in the DPR," Marochko said. "The Russian Armed Forces promptly attacked the saboteurs, using grenade launchers and 82mm mortars. As a result, three militants were neutralized, and the others fled in the western direction, leaving part of their gear and munitions behind," he specified.

According to the expert, Ukrainian troops have significantly increased the number of attempts to infiltrate Serebryanka over the past few weeks.

On August 20, Marochko told TASS that the Russian Army had pushed Ukrainian troops out of eastern Serebryanka and that Russian forces now control around 60% of the locality.