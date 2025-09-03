Putin, top Turkish diplomat speak after formal reception in Beijing

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke briefly after a formal reception in Beijing marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, a TASS correspondent reported.

Putin and Fidan descended the stairs together and walked down the red carpet. They talked throughout the entire walk.

The Russian president and the Turkish foreign minister had previously met on May 27 during Fidan's visit to Moscow. During that meeting, Fidan shared Ankara's views on "realistic" parameters for a ceasefire in Ukraine with the Russian delegation. They also discussed financing the construction of Turkey's first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu, as well as bilateral relations.