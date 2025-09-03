IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 105 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov last night, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

An unexploded shell fell on the roof of the Kuteinikovo railway station in the Rostov Region, Acting Governor Yury Slyusar said. Several buildings were damaged across the region.

Falling drone debris damaged an apartment building and three private houses, as well as four cars, in the city of Bryansk, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

TASS has gathered the key information about the overnight attacks.

Drone attack

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 105 fixed-wing drones between 11:00 p.m. Moscow time on September 2 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on September 3 (9:00 p.m. - 4:00 a.m. GMT).

- Twenty-five drones were shot down over the Rostov Region, 24 over the Bryansk Region, 20 over the Krasnodar Region, 15 over the Black Sea, ten over the Kaluga Region, eight over Crimea, two over the Sea of Azov and one over the Smolensk Region.

Rostov Region

- The facade and windows of two apartment buildings were damaged in the town of Belaya Kalitva in the Rostov Region, Acting Governor Yury Slyusar said.

- The windows of several private houses were shattered in the village of Koksovy.

- An unexploded shell fell on the roof of the Kuteinikovo railway station in the Rostov Region.

- Passengers and personnel were evacuated; there were no casualties, Yury Slyusar said.

- Falling drone debris caused 23 passenger trains to be delayed, the Federal Passenger Company (a subsidiary of Russian Railways) said.

Bryansk Region

- A drone attack was repelled in the city of Bryansk, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

- The windows of an apartment building were shattered; four cars, three private houses, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

Krasnodar Region

- Drone debris fell in two districts of the Krasnodar Region, the regional crisis center said.

- The windows and walls of three houses were damaged in the Trudobelikovsky farming community.

- The shockwave shattered the windows of a house in the Mogukorovsky farming community.