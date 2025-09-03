Putin-Kim talks in Beijing last more than an hour

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been holding a meeting in Beijing for over an hour, a TASS correspondent reported.

The talks between two leaders are taking place at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, too, is taking part at the meeting, according to the TASS correspondent.

Putin and Kim began their conversation at a reception to mark the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the end of the Second World War. They arrived at the venue of their talks in the Russian leader’s car.