MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Moscow appreciates the fact that India did not succumb to US demands to stop purchasing Russian hydrocarbons, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Indonesia’s Kompas newspaper.

"Everyone knows that President Trump has done more than threatening to impose high import tariffs on products from a number of countries that are Russia’s trading partners. Such tariffs have been effectively imposed, for example, on India which is our privileged strategic partner and a major consumer of Russian goods, particularly hydrocarbons. We appreciate the fact that New Delhi had not bowed down to pressure and maintains its commitment to free trade principles," the minister said.

"The Americans have gone back on every principle they’ve been extolling for many years, if not decades," he added.

On August 6, the United States imposed additional duties of 25% on India bringing them to 50% in connection with its purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products. US President Donald Trump criticized India for the fact that it has always purchased most of its military equipment from Russia" and is the largest buyer of Russian energy carriers along with China. The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the attacks by the US and the EU over the import of Russian oil unfounded, since Western countries had previously encouraged such trade and themselves continue to purchase goods and services from Russia.