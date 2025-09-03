Falling drone fragments damage residential buildings in south Russia

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 3. /TASS/. Two apartment buildings and several houses were damaged by falling drone fragments in the town of Belaya Kalitva and the settlement of Koksovo in south Russia’s Rostov Region, acting Governor Yury Slyusar wrote on Telegram.

"An aerial attack is being repelled in the Rostov Region. In two apartment buildings in Belaya Kalitva, walls were scratched and windows shattered by fragments. Cars parked outside were also damaged. Windows were also smashed in several houses in the settlement of Koksovo. Fortunately, there were no human casualties.

The governor added that the attack continues, and asked residents to show caution.

According to the Russian defense ministry, seven drones have been intercepted and destroyed in four districts of the Rostov Region.