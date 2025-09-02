Russia-Serbia cooperation beneficial for both countries — Putin

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. The strategic partnership between Russia and Serbia is mutually beneficial and yields positive results for both countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic in Beijing.

"Our strategic partnership is mutually beneficial and yields positive results for both Russia and Serbia," Putin pointed out.

The Russian leader noted with regret that there was a decline in trade between Russia and Serbia last year. "However, we are seeing positive dynamics this year, and our task is to build on them," Putin emphasized.

According to the Russian president, the two sides are working hard and seeing results. "I believe that another meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee on Trade, Economic, and Scientific and Technical Cooperation is planned for the end of the year in Belgrade. Of course, we are ready and interested in continuing our joint work in these areas," he concluded.