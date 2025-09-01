SCO countries see defending national interests as imperative — Lavrov

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sees a strong desire among participants of the SCO and SCO+ summits to look out for the interests of their countries.

"This determination, not succumbing to provocations, defending their rights in full compliance with international law, the UN Charter and the principles of the international monetary and financial trading system, which the West itself promotes all the time, this determination, the focus on defending their legitimate interests, it is evident," he told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Lavrov believes that this determination is "the main result of both the SCO summit and the SCO+ summit."

The Russian minister also pointed out that the United States and other Western countries continue to try to maintain their dominance in the world through blackmail, sanctions, and tariff restrictions.

"The general opinion (of the summit participants - TASS) was that all this has nothing to do with an attempt to defend the legitimate rights of the West in the global economy and politics, but is simply used as a means of suppressing competitors," Lavrov said. "It's clear to everyone that these competitors have not merely grown, but are now ahead of the historical ‘collective West’ on most indicators."

The SCO summit, attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of more than 20 countries, kicked off on Sunday in the city of Tianjin in northern China. According to Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin, this is the largest forum in the history of the organization.

Today, the SCO is made up of ten member states: Russia, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and two observer countries — Afghanistan and Mongolia — and 14 dialogue partners — Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Sri Lanka. It is the world's largest regional cooperation organization by population, geographical coverage and growth potential.