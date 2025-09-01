Putin's workday in Tianjin lasted 14 hours

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a marathon of working events in Tianjin, China, with his day beginning at 11 a.m. and ending after midnight Beijing time, spanning a total of 14 hours.

During this time, the Russian leader participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and the SCO Plus session. Over the day, Putin conducted six full-fledged bilateral meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, and Nepalese Prime Minister Sharma Oli.

In addition, he engaged with his counterparts in an informal setting. This included brief talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Modi, followed by discussions with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Putin has yet to travel from Tianjin to Beijing, where he is scheduled for another busy day of engagements.