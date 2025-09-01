Putin had short meetings with Presidents of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan — Kremlin

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held brief meetings with Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Communications were on the sidelines of SCO and SCO+ with plenty of heads of state: Vietnam at present, and there were brief talks with Prime Minister of Pakistan [Shehbaz Sharif], with President of Tajikistan [Emomali Rahmon] and had a word with President of Uzbekistan [Shavkat Mirziyoyev], although a separate bilateral meeting is anticipated in Beijing," Peskov said.

Earlier reports said the Russian leader had a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh. Communications on the sidelines of the summit in Tianjin do not end, Peskov noted. "The leaders proactively use such activities to communicate with each other," he added.