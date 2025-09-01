SCO leaders adopt Tianjin Declaration — correspondent

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states have adopted a declaration following the summit in Tianjin, a TASS correspondent reported.

The summit is being held from August 31 to September 1. More than 20 heads of state are in attendance, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as representatives from 10 international organizations.

The Kremlin previously stated that the Tianjin Declaration is the central document of the summit. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the declaration reflects "consolidated approaches to pressing regional and international issues, including in the economic sphere, and outlines the organization's goals in each of its areas of activity."

The SCO was founded on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai. Initially, it consisted of six countries: Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined in 2017, followed by Iran in 2023 and Belarus in 2024.