LUGANSK, August 31. /TASS/. Russian forces made major achievements in the south Donetsk area in the past week, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"In my view, the biggest achievements were made in the south Donetsk area. I’m talking about two sections of the frontline, one along the Donetsk People’s Republic’s border with the Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk regions and the other near the city of Krasnoarmeisk (called Pokrovsk in Ukraine - TASS). Settlements were liberated in both sectors in the past week, with battlegroups South and East sharing the laurels," he said.

The expert added that the Russian army’s operations had also been successful near the settlements of Malaya Shapkovka, Sobolevka, Petropavlovka and Kucherovka.

Russian forces liberated six settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Dnepropetrovsk Region in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.