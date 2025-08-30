MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Despite the absence of a clear response from Washington on the operation of biological laboratories in Ukraine, Russia’s concerns have nonetheless been acknowledged within the US expert community, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"We note that after a long time, despite the lack of any clear response from the US government, our questions have been heard by the US expert community, which has already begun to actively look into this issue," she said, commenting on media reports that 36 US-operated biological laboratories in Ukraine had tested drugs on humans.

Zakharova emphasized that Russia has consistently drawn international attention to what it views as dangerous and uncontrolled US military-biological activities outside its own borders, including in Ukraine. "In particular, we highlighted the cases uncovered as a result of the special military operation involving the implementation of the Pentagon’s military biological programs on Ukrainian territory in violation of the Biological Weapons Convention, certain details of which were widely publicized during briefings by the Russian Defense Ministry," she noted.

The spokeswoman also recalled that the final report of the Russian parliamentary commission investigating the establishment of US-run biological laboratories in Ukraine made a significant contribution to exposing these activities.

"In preparing the report, the commission studied the full range of available sources on US biological programs in Ukraine, including documents seized during the special military operation, and interviewed numerous witnesses with knowledge of Pentagon-linked structures and their activities in Ukrainian laboratories," Zakharova concluded.