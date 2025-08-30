At least 86 Ukrainian drones shot down overnight over Russian regions, Black Sea

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 86 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Russian regions and the Black Sea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Last night, from 9 p.m. Moscow time on August 29 to 7 a.m. Moscow time on August 30, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 86 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 30 drones over the Black Sea, 15 drones over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, 13 drones over the territory of the Rostov Region, 11 drones over the territory of the Krasnodar Region, 5 drones over the territory of the Bryansk Region, 4 drones over the territory of the Belgorod Region, 2 drones over the territory of the Smolensk Region, 2 drones over the territory of the Kaluga Region, 2 drones over the territory of the Tver Region, 1 drone over the territory of the Tula Region and 1 UAV over the territory of the Kursk Region," the Defense Ministry stated.