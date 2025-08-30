LUGANSK, August 30. /TASS/. Russian troops have advanced 500 meters closer to Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic while the command of the Ukrainian army is attempting to stabilize the front, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Regarding Seversk. Our troops have achieved successes here. Recently, our servicemen have advanced northeast of this settlement, along the railway, reducing the distance to the urban agglomeration by 500 meters," he said.

Marochko noted that intense fighting is ongoing near Seversk. At the same time, the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces "is making efforts to stabilize the front," as Russian military forces are also advancing south of the city.

On August 22, Marochko told TASS that the Russian military, by striking a fortified area of the Ukrainian army near Novoselovka in the DPR, had reduced the distance to the Seversk agglomeration by up to 1.5 kilometers.