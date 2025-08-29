Zelensky’s demands guarantee conflict escalation rather than peace — Russian MP

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s security guarantees for Ukraine will only contribute to the escalation of the conflict instead of promoting its settlement, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

Earlier, Zelensky said that security guarantees to Ukraine should include weapons supplies to and financing of the Ukrainian army, the continuation of anti-Russian sanctions and partners’ readiness to back Ukraine, which he described as "NATO-light."

"Zelensky’s speculations are not about peace and security. They are rather about guarantees of further escalation and the continuation of the war until the last Ukrainian and the utter destruction of the country. He wants a ‘NATO-light,’ i.e. a light but the same aggressive clone of the anti-Russian stronghold in Ukraine," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), wrote on his Telegram channel.

Zelensky "doesn’t want peace and is only playing the fool by advancing knowingly unacceptable demands," Slutsky noted, adding that such demands derail US President Donald Trump and his administration’s diplomatic efforts.

He stressed that no security guarantees to Ukraine can be granted bypassing Russia. "We talk about a lasting peace, where Ukraine has a nuclear-free and off-bloc status, is de-Nazified and demilitarized, with the rights of Russian speakers duly ensured, persecution of the Orthodox Church ceased, and territorial realities recognized," he added.