MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Hungary became alienated from the European Union as it remained reasonable and does not support the escalation of the Ukraine conflict, Viktor Vodolatsky, first deputy chairman of the State Duma’s Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration, and Relations with Compatriots, said in a conversation with TASS.

Due to this, Western handlers make Ukraine carry out strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline thanks to which Hungary is better supplied with energy resources than other European countries, he explained.

"In the current situation, Hungary is trying to retain its energy security and its sovereignty. So it became an eyesore for those odious individuals currently in charge of the European Union. So Ukraine, on the orders from the Anglo-Saxons, is shelling and trying to eliminate the Druzhba oil pipeline," the lawmaker said.

In his opinion, this way, Ukraine’s Western sponsors are hoping to bring Hungary down to the same level with other European countries in terms of the lack of energy products and punish it for its position on the Ukraine issue.

On August 14 and 22, Ukraine hit the pipeline on Russian soil with drones and missiles, suspending oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia, while the pipeline was under repair. Budapest and Bratislava demanded that Kiev stop the attacks and reminded the European Commission that it had committed itself to ensuring the energy security of EU countries.

On August 28, oil supplies from Russia to Hungary and Slovakia through the Druzhba pipeline were restored.

Relations between Kiev and Budapest remain strained. Hungary has repeatedly said that it will not allow Ukraine’s hasty accession to the EU, as this will destroy the European economy and lead to a direct armed conflict with Russia. At the EU summit in Brussels on June 26, Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocked a general statement in support of Ukraine, which gave the green light to start negotiations on its accession to the union.