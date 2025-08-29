Russia slams Typhon system deployment in Japan as destabilizing step — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russia considers the deployment of the Typhon ground-based missile system at a US base in Japan as another destabilizing step by Washington, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We view this as another destabilizing step as part of Washington’s course toward ramping up the potential of ground-based shorter and intermediate-range missile for the purposes of deploying such systems in various parts of the world," she said in a commentary.

She stressed that the deployment of destabilizing missile potentials in regions near Russia poses a direct strategic threat to Russia. "Such developments will have deplorable consequences for regional and global stability, adding to the tensions between nuclear powers," she noted.

According to Zakharova, Moscow sees Tokyo pursuing a course toward accelerated militarization, including through expanding training activities and developing military-technical cooperation with Washington. "We consider such steps as deliberately hostile and ignoring Russia’s national interests and therefore we will have to take appropriate military-technical measures," she underscored.

Russia, in her words, calls on the Japanese government to rethink its decision on deploying Typhon systems. "Otherwise, we will assume that the entire responsibility for the further degradation of the situation in the region rests on the Japanese side," she added.