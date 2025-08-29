Putin to meet with Iranian leader Pezeshkian on September 1 — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on September 1, with the Iranian nuclear program at the top of their bilateral meeting’s agenda, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

"Iran is our long-time reliable partner. There is always something to discuss, including the situation regarding the Iranian nuclear program and so on," Ushakov said adding that Putin’s meeting with Pezeshkian would follow the Russian President’s meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Russian leader will attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin before traveling to Beijing to take part in festivities marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the War against Japanese Aggression. Also, the Russian president is expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings.

Iran’s nuclear program

The United States and the EU3 countries previously set the end of August as the deadline for concluding a nuclear deal with Iran. If no agreement is reached, the EU3 plans to trigger the snapback mechanism, which would re-impose UN Security Council sanctions previously lifted under the 2015 JCPOA.

Iran, meanwhile, has warned the EU3 against coordinating its position with the United States and has threatened to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty if UN sanctions are reinstated. In 2025, five rounds of Iran-US talks on the nuclear issue ended without result, due in part to Israel’s military operation starting on June 13 and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22. Negotiations conducted by the EU3 countries were unable to mediate a new agreement.