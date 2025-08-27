Russia views deploying European servicemen to Ukraine negatively — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The Kremlin will never accept the idea of NATO troops in Ukraine because NATO’s expansion is one of the reasons for the conflict, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We view it negatively," he said in response to a question on how Russia viewed the proposals to send European servicemen to Ukraine as a security guarantee. Peskov stressed that Moscow has repeatedly voiced this opinion at various levels.

"There are no European servicemen; there are servicemen from specific countries, most of which are NATO members. The expansion of NATO military infrastructure and its infiltration into Ukraine has become one of the root causes of the current conflict. That’s why we view such discussions negatively," the spokesman explained.