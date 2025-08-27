Russian embassy condemns Benelux arms supplies to Ukraine

BRUSSELS, August 27. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of the three Benelux nations (Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg) announced plans during a visit to Odessa on Wednesday to supply Ukraine with additional weapons, the Russian embassy in Belgium, which also oversees relations with NATO, said in a statement.

"Despite the peace efforts that are being made with active assistance from the Donald Trump administration, Belgium and company plan to continue to flood the Kiev regime with lethal weapons, which will include the first F-16 fighter jets, whose delivery was announced by [Belgian Foreign Minister] Maxime Prevot. They also seem determined to drag the country into NATO and the EU and exploit its territory, up to deploying Belgian forces there. However, they completely ignore the underlying causes of the crisis around Ukraine and Russia's core security interests," the statement reads.

"They pursue a policy of confrontation, threatening us with new sanctions and prosecution via various allegedly legal mechanisms and self-proclaimed tribunals," the embassy went on to say, adding that all these heinous plans were announced by the European ministers "in the Russian-speaking city of Odessa."

While on a visit to Odessa, Prevot specifically vowed to deliver several F-16 jets to Ukraine as early as in September, allocate an additional 20 mln euros for economic support to Ukraine, provide vessels for mine-clearing operations in the Black Sea and also hand over a certain number of Belgian-made naval drones.

Since 2023, Belgium has been promising to donate its old F-16 aircraft to Kiev after it received the first out of the 34 F-35 planes purchased in the US in 2018. Earlier, the Belgian Defense Ministry mentioned the first batch of two F-16s meant for Kiev, which were supposed to be handed over to Ukraine in 2024 but the delivery was postponed due to delays in F-35 supplies.

Ukrainian Air Force Spokesman Yury Ignat admitted earlier that the F-16s Ukraine had received from its partners could not compete with Russia’s Su-35 fighter jets.