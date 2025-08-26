West plans to study Russian methods of countering election interference — lawmaker

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Western countries intend to use Russia’s 2025 fall elections to study Russian mechanisms for countering electoral interference as they aim to apply that knowledge in the Russian federal campaign next year, Vasily Piskaryov, chairman of the State Duma commission investigating foreign interference in Russia’s internal affairs, told reporters on Tuesday.

"Analysis of the activities of foreign NGOs expelled from Russia shows that the West plans to use this September’s elections in this country to identify and study Russian mechanisms for countering foreign interference, targeting the 2026 federal electoral campaign," the lawmaker said.

Piskaryov noted that ahead of the single voting day, NGOs from EU countries — the European Platform for Democratic Elections (EPDE) and the Russian Election Monitor (REM), recognized as undesirable for election interference — "announced the launch of a ‘new strategic’ anti-Russian partnership aimed at analyzing and influencing electoral processes in Russia," he said. "Seventeen NGOs within EPDE, along with a network of Russian and foreign experts, observers, and media representatives working under the German REM umbrella, have joined the new unified platform for interfering in our elections," the deputy explained.

According to him, through such civil society organizations, the West is testing the possibilities for undermining Russia’s electoral sovereignty. "We will take this information into account while preparing for the elections, which are strictly an internal matter of a sovereign state, and any external interference in our electoral processes and procedures will be decisively blocked," Piskaryov concluded.