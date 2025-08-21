MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. European leaders and Vladimir Zelensky are attempting to turn the peace talks into a spectacle by sabotaging the negotiation process, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the LDPR, said.

"Western Europe, along with Zelensky and Co., is trying to turn the negotiation process into a show by bringing the discussion of security guarantees for Ukraine and a possible peace agreement into the public domain. European leaders, having barely left Washington, have engaged in sabotaging the peace track," Slutsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that "the Euro-hawks dropped the facade of credibility as soon as they left the White House." "Statements about the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine or calls by the Kiev regime’s officials to provide long-range missiles for strikes deep inside Russia are not a solution to the crisis, but a provocation for further escalation and war to the last Ukrainian," he said.

Slutsky emphasized that Russia would never agree to the deployment of NATO troops or, effectively, direct military intervention in Ukraine. "Security guarantees for Ukraine cannot be drafted without Russia’s involvement. Moreover, during his visit to Alaska, President Vladimir Putin specifically noted that Moscow is ready to work in this direction," he added.