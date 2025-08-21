{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Europe, Zelensky seek to turn negotiations into show — legislator

Leonid Slutsky emphasized that Russia would never agree to the deployment of NATO troops or, effectively, direct military intervention in Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. European leaders and Vladimir Zelensky are attempting to turn the peace talks into a spectacle by sabotaging the negotiation process, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the LDPR, said.

"Western Europe, along with Zelensky and Co., is trying to turn the negotiation process into a show by bringing the discussion of security guarantees for Ukraine and a possible peace agreement into the public domain. European leaders, having barely left Washington, have engaged in sabotaging the peace track," Slutsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that "the Euro-hawks dropped the facade of credibility as soon as they left the White House." "Statements about the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine or calls by the Kiev regime’s officials to provide long-range missiles for strikes deep inside Russia are not a solution to the crisis, but a provocation for further escalation and war to the last Ukrainian," he said.

Slutsky emphasized that Russia would never agree to the deployment of NATO troops or, effectively, direct military intervention in Ukraine. "Security guarantees for Ukraine cannot be drafted without Russia’s involvement. Moreover, during his visit to Alaska, President Vladimir Putin specifically noted that Moscow is ready to work in this direction," he added.

Russia insists on objective probe into Nord Stream blasts — ambassador to Germany
Sergey Nechayev recalled that "the target of this unprecedented act of sabotage was critical infrastructure designed to ensure the energy security of Europe and, first and foremost, Germany"
Kiev continues terror against civilians while Russia, US seek to settle conflict — MFA
Maria Zakharova specified that over the past week, 156 Russian citizens have been injured by enemy drone strikes, including 15 killed
Trump respects Putin, seeks good relations with him, political analyst says
According to John Mearsheimer, the US leader seems to appreciate Vladimir Putin because he is a strong individual, an influential politician, and a "first-rate strategist"
For first time in 17 years, US refuses to condemn Russia at UNSC over conflict in Georgia
The declaration was signed by European states on the Security Council, namely the United Kingdom, France, Slovenia, Denmark, and Greece
Russian troops breach Ukrainian defenses southeast of Krasnoarmeysk in Donetsk region
Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the DPR head, said the defense has been breached in the area of the settlement of Chunishino
Turkey must reassess relations with US after Washington summit snub — former PM
Ahmet Davutoglu pointed out that Donald Trump did not inform Tayyip Recep Erdogan about the results of the Washington summit
Witkoff presents Russian Order of Courage to family of killed CIA deputy chief’s son — CNN
According to CNN's source, Witkoff thought it was right for the award to go to the deceased's mother
Kiev wants to freeze conflict for rearmament as after Minsk agreements — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that Kiev's changed rhetoric regarding the military conflict in Ukraine "does not correspond to the realities that are happening in the political arena"
Bank of Russia sets official dollar rate at 80.25 rubles for August 22
The official euro rate was increased by three kopecks to 93.5049 rubles
Trump to patrol Washington streets with police at night
On August 11, Trump announced the deployment of US National Guard troops to the capital to fight crime
German chancellor nearly disrupted meeting between EU leaders, Trump — newspaper
According to the report, Friedrich Merz publicly stated the need to stop hostilities in Ukraine before a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky
Eruption of Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia’s Kamchatka now over
However, it is reported that ash columns continue to rise
Serbian leader reports discussing top-level meeting with Russian envoy
According to Aleksandar Vucic, Belgrade remains committed to developing friendly relations with Moscow and is determined to maintain peace and political stability in the Western Balkans, especially in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Russian troops liberate Aleksandro-Shultino community in Donetsk region over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,270 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Most Americans view Putin as strong leader — poll
According to a survey conducted by The Economist and YouGov, another 41% of US residents find the Russian president "somewhat" a strong leader
Collective security issues cannot be settled without Russia, says Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat recalled that in April 2022 in Istanbul, Ukraine’s negotiating team had proposed developing security guarantees involving all permanent members of the UN Security Council
International Cycling Union grants neutral status to four Russian athletes
The quartet of Russian athletes approved by the UCI include Anna Belyaeva, Kamila Iminova, Sofia Keller and Semyon Klishin
CSTO to practice using UAVs in drills based on Russia’s combat experience — Joint Staff
The UAV capacities to accomplish various objectives, such as conducting reconnaissance, engaging targets and delivering supplies have substantially boosted capabilities on the battlefield, Andrey Serdyukov said
West considers deploying US-led European force in Ukraine — media
According to the report, possible US support for European forces in the air could include "providing more air defense systems to Ukraine and enforcing a no-fly zone with US fighter jets"
US resumes Venezuelan oil imports — Reuters
According to the report, Venezuelan oil was already loaded on board of the Mediterranean Voyager and the Canopus Voyager ships
Number of foreigners wishing to move to Russia is growing — MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that a memo for foreigners moving to Russia is available on the Foreign Ministry’s website and social networks, as well as on the digital resources of Russia’s foreign offices
Putin-Trump meeting confirms US interest in joint Arctic projects — expert
Professor Alexey Fadeyev highlighted that by 2035, approximately 19.5 trillion rubles are likely to be invested in projects related directly or indirectly to the Northern Sea Route
Oil supplies from Russia to Hungary via Druzhba oil pipeline resumed — Szijjarto
"We expect Ukraine not to launch further attacks on a pipeline that is critical to our country's energy supply," Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade said
Centrist, right-wing politicians advance to 2nd round of presidential elections in Bolivia
Entrepreneur Samuel Doria Medina, who was nominated by the National Unity Front and was considered one of the favorites, admitted his defeat
Turkish President Erdogan ready to support any peace initiatives on Ukraine
"The call, held at the request of the French side, addressed the bilateral relations between Turkey and France, as well as the latest regional and global developments," the statement reads
Kiev shows no interest in long-term conflict settlement, says Russian top diplomat
"The goals pursued by the current Ukrainian authorities and backed by Western sponsors of the Kiev regime, are directed against the efforts of US President Donald Trump," Sergey Lavrov stated
Ukrainian PSYOPs aim to unsettle Kherson Region locals amid peace push
Yevgeny Brykov, head of the region’s information policy department, stressed that residents of the Dnieper’s right bank in the Kherson Region are waiting for Russian forces to take control
Kiev alarmed European anti-Nazis take up arms against its military — Russian intelligence
The SVR noted that when such volunteers were captured, Ukrainian authorities did not include them in exchange lists
Trump says Putin-Zelensky meeting being set up
Trump also expressed optimism about resolving the conflict in Ukraine
Nord Stream arrestee is retired Ukrainian army captain, former secret service member — WSJ
According to the newspaper, the suspect is a retired captain in Ukraine’s army
IN BRIEF: Lavrov talks security guarantees for Kiev, Zelensky with India’s top diplomat
TASS has compiled key highlights from the Russian Foreign Minister’s statements
Russia thwarts Kiev’s attempt to break through into Crimea on motorboats — governor
Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said that one of the motorboats was destroyed
Ukrainian army positions manned at only 50% capacity — military
"There is no recruiting, there are no mobilized," Ukraine’s Major Yegor Checherinda said
More than seventy trains delayed due to drone crash — Russian Railways
"The maximal delay time is up to 5.5 hours," the railway operator added
Ukrainian Independence Day hollow amid repression of Russian people — MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that "the Kiev regime is fiercely continuing the genocide of its own people, seeking to eradicate their ethnic, linguistic, and spiritual identity"
Ukraine has missile with 3,000 km range, says Zelensky
Earlier, Ukrainian media outlets reported that Ukraine had allegedly created its own missile called "Flamingo" with a range of 3,000 km and successfully test-fired it
Russia takes Ukraine's eyes in the sky almost completely out — security service
According to enemy intelligence, nearly all Ukrainian reconnaissance drones are being shot down along the front
Italy arrests Ukrainian man suspected of involvement in Nord Stream pipeline sabotage
The detainee was allegedly one of the coordinators of the operation
What is known about detention of Ukrainian saboteurs trained by Western intel agencies
The sabotage group consisted of career officers of the Special Operations Service curated by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate
Bridge across Lena to cut annual cost of Yakutia's winter supplies by $46 million
Yakutia's head of the government, Kirill Bychkov, noted the bridge would favor the macroregion's transport accessibility from current 22% to almost 90%
Senior Armenian security official briefs Shoigu on trilateral meeting in United States
According to the statement, the two senior security officials also discussed issues concerning bilateral cooperation
Zelensky’s inner circle transfers $50 mln every month to UAE accounts — Turkish newspaper
At the same time, it published no documents to prove the transfers, according to Aydinlik
'Politically weak' Macron, Starmer just cannot send troops to Ukraine — Politico
Poland is ruling out sending troops to Ukraine because "it cannot weaken the forces needed to prevent an attack," a senior Polish official told Politico
Putin will now use restyled Aurus car — Kremlin
Putin made the first trip on the Aurus exactly six years ago, on May 7, 2018, when he also departed to the inauguration
Rising military threats from West force Belarus to focus on defense — president
Alexander Lukashenko noted that in missile development, as in other sectors of the economy, the authorities are working as efficiently as possible within available financial resources
US court overturns $515 million fraud fine against Trump — media
According to the report, the appeals court determined that such a fine was excessive and violated the Eighth Amendment to the US Constitution
Dnieper River divides one nation, like Berlin Wall — Kherson Region governor
According to Vladimir Saldo, the Kiev authorities are repressing the Russian-speaking population and are still trying to make sure that even information does not filter through
Netanyahu mulls sending negotiators to Qatar or Egypt, adviser to Israeli PM’s office says
Ynet reported that Israel has not yet sent a delegation to Doha or Cairo after Netanyahu said that he had ordered talks on the release of all hostages and ending the war on conditions acceptable to Israel
US vice president unsure of outcome of Ukraine conflict
JD Vance emphasized that, despite uncertainty, the progress is evident
Ukraine’s anti-corruption bureau raids SBU in Kolomoisky case — media
According to investigators, a certain Bogdan Yakimets had passed information about the Kolomoisky case from the SBU to the tycoon’s lawyers
Moscow rejects guarantees for Ukraine that imply confrontation with Russia — Lavrov
At the same time, the minister emphasized that Russia considered the principle of collective provision of security guarantees, which was laid down in Ukraine's proposals in Istanbul in 2022, absolutely natural and relevant today
No deal possible as long as West ignores Russia’s security concerns — senior legislator
The senator also noted that the persistence of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and others clearly indicates that the idea of the West's military presence in Ukraine has not gone away
Gaza receives less than 15% of humanitarian aid needed by enclave in recent weeks
According to the Palestinian enclave, over the past 25 days, at least 15,000 trucks carrying humanitarian aid were expected in Gaza, and only 2,187 trucks were allowed to enter the enclave
Ukraine needs offense, not just defense, to prevail against Russia — Trump
According to the US President, "it is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invaders country"
Russia left arbitration on Kerch Strait incident in 2018 — Foreign Ministry
"The reason for the withdrawal were gross procedural violations during proceedings and the illegitimate composition of the arbitration panel," the ministry noted
Rubio to hold talks with security advisers from Ukraine, Europe — NYT
The media outlet did not specify as to where and in what format the talks will take place
Romania may offer its bases as part of security guarantees for Kiev, PM says
Ilie Bolojan pointed out that Bucharest had clearly and unequivocally expressed its position during negotiations with allies, ruling out the deployment of its troops to Ukraine
Southeast Asian nations face fake news problem — official
According to Director-General of the Thai Government Public Relations Department Sudruetai Lertkasem, the media in the Asia-Pacific region, and especially in Southeast Asia, faces several significant challenges
Jordanian foreign minister warns deeper Israeli foray into Syria could lead to anarchy
According to Ayman al-Safadi, Amman will do everything to "ensure the sovereignty and integrity of the Syrian state"
Kiev withdraws heavy mechanized brigade from Sumy over casualties
The Ukrainian military command left behind the 237th battalion of that brigade
Thailand, Russia have high potential for cooperation in media sphere — official
Russian journalists and media can be instrumental in sharing their expertise in managing large-scale information networks and deploying advanced technologies to counter disinformation, Director-General of the Thai Government Public Relations Department Sudruetai Lertkasem said
Trump may terminate Truman Doctrine designed to contain Russia — media
In the edition’s view, European politicians see "the decline of the continent-wide confidence that came with a cornerstone of American foreign policy for generations"
NATO countries argue over mandate of force they want to send to Ukraine — source
There are serious disagreements about the limits of authority for the troops that could be sent to Ukraine and where they would be stationed, the source specified
French prosecutors to decide next week on Russian basketballer Kasatkin extradition to US
"A hearing on this matter is scheduled to take place on August 27," the department’s source stated
Bion-M to become powerful foundation for deep space flights — scientist
The launch of the Soyuz-2.1b rocket took place at 8:13 p.m. Moscow time from Baikonur site No. 31
Iran does not intend to sever ties with IAEA — IRNA
On August 11, Iran and IAEA agreed to continue consultations on the Iranian nuclear program
Israeli PM approves plan to take control of Gaza City, defeat Hamas — adviser
Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the Israel Defense Forces’ plan to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization, Dmitri Gendelman, an adviser in the Israeli prime minister’s office said
First ever nuclear summit to take place on September 25 in Moscow — Rosatom CEO
According to Alexey Likhachev, the Russian President, a number of national leaders, heads of state and government will discuss issues of nuclear technology at the summit
EU seeks to build system to control each and every device — Global Fact-Checking Network
According to the GFCN, the mandatory scanning of private correspondence, the creation of centralized data storage, and the expansion of supranational agencies’ authority alter the very concept of privacy, gradually replacing democratic procedures with a regulated digital order
Lavrov says Kallas' statements show 'degradation of foreign policy methods'
The Russian Foreign Minister added that among the instruments of foreign policy in Brussels' arsenal there is still "direct theft, which is precisely what happened to Russia’s gold and foreign exchange reserves"
Ukraine’s losses in Kursk Region largest in three years — security forces
Earlier, hackers broke into the databases of the General Staff of the Ukrainian army and according to their information, the losses are estimated at more than 1.7 million people killed, seriously injured and missing
Europe could derail agreement between Russia, Ukraine again — Hungarian foreign minister
Peter Szijjarto noted that "if the Istanbul peace agreement was derailed by European politicians advocating for war, then there are legitimate grounds to fear that they will try to do the same with the peace process initiated in Alaska"
Greece says not to send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees
According to Government Spokesman Pavlos Marinakis, the deployment of peacekeeping forces to the region is expected to be a key talking point during the next stage of consultations on security guarantees
Italian newspaper reveals name of Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream sabotage
According to Corriere della Sera, Sergey Kuznetsov arrived in Italy for a family vacation driving an SUV with a Ukrainian license plate
US political analyst predicts Ukrainian collapse
According to Chicago University professor John Mearsheimer, almost all sources indicate that the Ukrainian army is hanging by a thread on the battlefield, unable to hold back Russian forces due to a shortage of troops
Russia may generously reconcile with Ukraine after conflict — Kherson Region governor
Vladimir Saldo emphasized that any peace agreement always leads to progress
Russia hands over 1,000 Ukrainian bodies, and Kiev returns just 19 — Kremlin aide
Vladimir Medinsky noted that the same number was a month ago
Trump, as he meets Zelensky, says US-Russia talks have been 'very great'
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump spoke by phone on February 12, discussing such issues as the prospects for a settlement in Ukraine
Russia open to any format for Ukraine talks, provided it is sincere — Lavrov
Russia is ready to work in any format, provided that the cooperation is sincere and avoids attempts, as is being done primarily by the heads of leading European countries, to set conditions for drawing the United States into their aggressive, hostile campaign
European leaders did not expect Trump to call Putin immediately, Vance says
A lot of the Europeans were saying there needs to be proper vetting, and the teams have to prepare the phone call, however, the US president disregarded these objections and immediately called the Russian leader, US vice president added
US violates international law by attacking Tehran's nuclear sites, says Iranian president
"These attacks were directed not only against Iran, but against all independent countries in the world," Masoud Pezeshkian stated
France’s Vinatier, convicted under foreign agency article, charged with espionage
According to the investigators, from April 23, 2021 to August 26, 2022, Vinatier collected information about military, military-technical activities, and mobilization, of which he had to notify the relevant authority
Ukraine's Zelensky rejects recognizing Russian as state language for conflict settlement
Vladimir Zelensky said that Ukraine has "only one official language"
Zelensky says he would like to hold elections
Vladimir Zelensky's term officially expired on May 20, 2024
Press review: Russia wants China as Ukraine guarantor as Israel’s Gaza op may span 2026
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 21st
Zelensky rejects making China one of Ukraine’s security guarantors
Vladimir Zelensky said that Beijing assisted Russia by opening access to the drone market
Ukraine loses more than 1,315 troops in special op zone over past day — top brass
Moreover, Russia’s Battlegroup West has liberated the village of Kolodezi in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Voronoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Putin receives Indian top diplomat in Kremlin
The talks were held in the Kremlin’s representative office and were also attended by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, as well as Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar
IN BRIEF: What is known about detention of Ukrainian citizen in Nord Stream sabotage case
The detention took place on the night of August 21 based on a European arrest warrant issued by Italy’s Federal Court
US to paint border wall with Mexico black at Trump’s request — senior official
Kristi Noem said that the wall is very difficult and almost impossible to climb
Russia only sees Europe’s 'unethical efforts' to push US into changing position — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that Moscow did not hear the Europeans put forward any constructive ideas
Ukraine subjected to one of most intense combined strikes, say officials in Kiev
An air raid alert was declared across the entire territory of Ukraine on the night of August 21
India hopes to start preparing free trade zone agreement with EAEU soon — MFA
Russia’s Trade Representative in India Andrey Sobolev told TASS earlier that negotiations between the EAEU, which includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and India on concluding an agreement on a free trade zone could enter an active phase this year
Iran develops measures with Russia, China to counter potential return of UN sanctions
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed that the snapback mechanism could eventually be activated
Number of wounded in Ukrainian strike on DPR's Yenakiyevo surges to 21
According to Denis Pushilin, the region’s head, Ukraine used high-precision long-range HIMARS rockets and strike drones in the attack
Russian Transport Ministry expects 50% of transportation means to be driverless by 2050
Deputy Minister Vladimir Poteshkin said that about ninety driverless trucks are currently carrying freight over toll roads
Kiev ready to recognize number of territories as de facto lost following conflict freeze
According to adviser to Vladimir Zelensky’s office Mikhail Podolyak, the use of NATO’s article 5 on collective defense, proposed by Italy to provide security guarantees for Ukraine, is insufficient for this purpose
Ukrainian army launches almost 100 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the drone strike on a truck left a civilian injured in the city of Shebekino
Russia, helped by Qatar, returns three Ukrainian children to their families
The Russian side continues its work to reunite children with their loved ones in Russia, Ukraine, and third countries
