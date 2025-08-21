Kiev shows no interest in long-term conflict settlement, says Russian top diplomat

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Representatives of the Kiev regime clearly indicate that they are not committed to a just and lasting resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"The Ukrainian regime and its representatives comment on the current situation in a very specific way, directly showing that they are not interested in a sustainable, just and long-term settlement [of the conflict]," Lavrov said at a news conference after talks with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Moscow.

In this regard, Lavrov referred to one of the recent statements made by Vladimir Zelensky’s aide Mikhail Podolyak, who, commenting on the situation regarding possible security guarantees, said that: "Ukraine will keep pushing for the sanctionable destruction of the Russian Federation and the Russian economy’s slump, until Ukraine receives such [security] guarantees and accepts the fact that - as he said - a part of the country’s territories would remain temporarily occupied."

"In other words, the goals pursued by the current Ukrainian authorities and, obviously, backed by Western sponsors of the Kiev regime, are directed against the efforts of [US President Donald] Trump," Lavrov concluded.

On August 15, a meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump took place at a military base in Alaska. The meeting lasted about three hours: there was a one-on-one discussion in the American leader’s limousine on the way to the main venue for the talks and a narrow "three-on-three" meeting.

The Russian side was also represented by Presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the American side was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit.

The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and resuming cooperation, and invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress made in the talks, but noted that the parties had not managed to reach an agreement.

On August 18, US President Donald Trump received Vladimir Zelensky, presidents of Finland and France Alexander Stubb and Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer, Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, and the head of the Italian government Giorgia Meloni.

In addition, the meeting was attended by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. According to Macron, the talks focused on security guarantees for Ukraine.