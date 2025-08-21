Lavrov to lead Russian delegation at 80th UN General Assembly — Putin’s decree

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the composition of the Russian delegation for the 80th UN General Assembly, appointing Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as its head, according to the head of state’s directive, as published on the legal acts portal.

The delegation members include Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, heads of parliamentary committees on international affairs Grigory Karasin and Leonid Slutsky, as well as Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya.

Furthermore, the president approved deputy members of the delegation, who are heads of Foreign Ministry departments dealing with new challenges and threats, international organizations, multilateral cooperation on human rights, legal affairs, non-proliferation and arms control.

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly will commence in September.