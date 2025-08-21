GENICHESK, August 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian PSYOPs units are attempting to spread panic among residents of the Kherson Region’s right bank, which remains under Kiev’s control, amid negotiations on a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Yevgeny Brykov, head of the region’s information policy department, told TASS.

According to him, Ukrainian special services, psychological operations units, and Western intelligence agencies are "trying to sow doubt among right-bank residents, particularly the Russian-speaking population of that part of Novorossiya which has not yet been liberated." He said their efforts are aimed at destabilizing the situation and spreading claims that Russia may abandon certain territories.

Brykov stressed that residents of the Dnieper’s right bank in the Kherson Region are waiting for Russian forces to take control. "There is no doubt that all our territories will be liberated. There is no doubt that this war can only end when the rights of the Russian-speaking population are respected and the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis are eliminated," he said.

He added that the local TV channel Tavria broadcasts in the right-bank territories, telling residents: "Hold on, the Ukrainian regime will be defeated soon."