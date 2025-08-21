Russia-India energy ties remain strong — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian crude continues to flow to India in significant quantities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks in Moscow with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

"We have good results in cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector, including supplies of Russian oil to the Indian market," Lavrov said.

India is the world's third-largest oil consumer, depending heavily on imports. As Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri stated in an interview with TASS, cooperation between Moscow and New Delhi, especially in the energy sector, remains at a high level and is developing even in the context of international instability. Russia's share in India’s total imports consistently exceeds 30%.