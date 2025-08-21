Russia briefs India on talks with US on Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia has briefed India on the progress of talks with the United States on Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference after talks with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

"Among international issues, we discussed developments in various international configurations in the context of what is happening in Ukraine. Following the telephone conversation between the Russian president and the Indian prime minister, we informed our Indian guests in detail about the state of the discussions that are taking place with the participation of our American partners. First of all, regarding the talks that took place in Alaska, when Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the United States at the invitation of US President Donald Trump," he said.

"We also talked about how this interest in a speedy settlement can be implemented in practice in such a way as to fully take into account the law and move forward toward the safety of all participants," Lavrov added.

On Monday, the Kremlin press service reported that the Russian leader informed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by telephone about the highlights of the Russian-American summit.

On August 15, Putin and Trump met at a military base in Alaska. The rendezvous lasted about three hours: a one-on-one conversation in the American leader's limousine on the way to the main venue for negotiations was followed by talks in a narrow group "three-on-three". From the Russian side, the meeting was also attended by presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Lavrov, and from the American side - by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic on the agenda. The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and restoring cooperation and invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced progress achieved in the negotiations, but noted that the parties had not managed to reach agreement on everything.