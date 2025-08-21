IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack on Russia’s Voronezh

VORONEZH, August 21. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 49 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Black Sea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

TASS has compiled the main facts about the drone attack.

Consequences in Voronezh Region

- The drone's fall led to a power outage in several villages in the Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev said.

- Rail traffic was suspended after the drone fell in the Voronezh Region, the Russian Railways’ Telegram channel reported.

- Nineteen trains are delayed due to the incident. According to Russian Railways, the maximum delay was about four hours.

- Traffic has now resumed.

Attack on Russian regions

- Last night, air defenses intercepted and destroyed 49 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones: 21 over the Rostov Region, seven over the Voronezh Region, five over the Belgorod Region, four over Crimea, three each over the Bryansk and Kaluga Regions, two drones each over the Oryol Region and the waters of the Black Sea, one drone each over the Kursk and Tula Regions.