Top Russian, Indian diplomats to discuss trade, economic cooperation, global agenda

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar will hold talks discussing the further expansion of trade and economic cooperation and the international agenda.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, "Russia’s and India’s foreign ministers will pay special attention to the current and future avenues for promoting bilateral cooperation." "The meeting’s agenda will focus on facilitating the emergence of transport, logistics, banking and financial links and chains that would be immune to any adverse pressures from unfriendly countries, while also increasing the use of national currencies in their mutual settlements. Expanding cooperation in transport, energy, agriculture, science and technology will also be on the meeting’s agenda," the ministry said.

The two top diplomats will exchange opinions on the schedule of future contacts. As Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said, a Russia-India summit is planned later this year.

"The ministers will also coordinate their positions on the latest international developments, paying special attention to interactions within the United Nations, BRICS, the SCO and the Group of Twenty. The substantive exchange of opinions between the two officials will also include topics related to shaping a security architecture with greater justice for all in the Asia-Pacific Region, as well as the situation in Ukraine and Afghanistan, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Moscow and New Delhi view multipolarity as a core factor for maintaining balance and equilibrium within a world order shaped over the previous decades. Russia focuses on building an inclusive political and economic system and promoting a positive agenda while maintaining constructive interstate dialogue," the ministry emphasized.