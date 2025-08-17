Putin briefs Uzbek counterpart about his talks with Trump

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has briefed his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on the results of his talks with US leader Donald Trump on August 15, the Kremlin press service said after their phone call.

"During the phone call, Vladimir Putin informed Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev about his meeting with the US president in Anchorage," it said.

The Uzbek leader highly assessed the positive dynamic in the Russian-US top-level dialogue and stressed the importance of reaching a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

On August 15, a meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump took place at a military base in Alaska. The rendezvous lasted about three hours: there was a one-on-one discussion in the American leader's limousine on the way to the main venue for the talks and a narrow "three-on-three" meeting. The Russian side was also represented by Presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the American side was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and returning to cooperation, and invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress made in the talks, but noted that the parties had not managed to reach agreement.