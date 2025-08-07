Contrary to Trump's expectations, US tariff wars may unite BRICS — Russian senator

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The BRICS countries may unite in response to US tariffs, leading to the opposite effect of what US President Donald Trump intended with his trade wars, Russian senator Alexey Pushkov stated.

"Brazilian President Lula [da Silva] intends to convene BRICS leaders to develop a joint response to Trump’s tariffs. If a coordinated response is reached, this will mark a new turn in the hidden confrontation between BRICS and the US, one that Trump’s policies sought to prevent," Pushkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Pushkov, the confrontation could escalate into an open conflict, in which case Trump’s tariff wars would end up strengthening BRICS unity.

Earlier, the US president signed an order raising tariffs on a number of BRICS member states. In particular, the US has imposed a 25% trade tariff on India, while tariffs on imports of goods and services from Brazil has increased to 50%.