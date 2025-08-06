King of Malaysia arrives at Kremlin to meet with Putin

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Malaysian King Ibrahim Ibni Iskandar has arrived at the Grand Kremlin Palace, where he will soon be officially welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. George's Hall.

This is the first trip by a Malaysian head of state to Russia since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1967.

After greeting the commandant of the Moscow Kremlin Sergey Udovenko the monarch will ascend the Grand Staircase to the suite of Kremlin halls, on which the guard of honor of the Presidential Regiment has already lined up. Passing through the Entrance Hall, the Supreme Ruler of Malaysia will proceed to St. George's Hall, where a planned ceremony will commence.