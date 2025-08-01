VALAAM /Karelia Region/, August 1. /TASS/. If Kiev wants to hold off on peace talks, that's no problem for Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"Well, basically, we can wait. If the Ukrainian leadership believes that now is not the time, that we need to wait, well, we are ready to wait," the Russian leader stated, commenting on Vladimir Zelensky’s remark that talks with Moscow made no sense until "the regime" changed in Russia.

At an earlier OSCE conference in Finland, Zelensky called on the international community to take decisive measures to ensure "a regime change" in Russia. He also claimed that Russia’s assets frozen abroad should be put to use.