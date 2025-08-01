DONETSK, August 1. /TASS/. Russian troops have taken the Ukrainian grouping in Konstantinovka under tight fire control, security forces told TASS.

"Now, our drones and artillery are putting increased pressure on the enemy in Konstantinovka, in practically all districts of the city," the sources said.

According to the security forces, Russian servicemen are delivering the greatest number of strikes to the western part of the city.

Earlier, security forces told TASS that Russian troops were less than a kilometer from Konstantinovka.

Konstantinovka is a town in the northern part of the Donetsk People’s Republic. It is the main Ukrainian logistics center on the Druzhkovka-Kramatorsk-Slavyansk line.