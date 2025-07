MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russian forces have liberated the town of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"As a result of an offensive by Battlegroup South in the Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka area, the town of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic was liberated," the ministry said in a statement.